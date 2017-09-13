What to Do: The 7th Annual Veggie Taste

Just when you thought the summer was over, there’s more family fun to be had with Atlanta’s favorite foodie festival, The 2017 Veggie Taste happening September 16 from 12-6 p.m. on the grounds of Kipp Strive Academy in Atlanta.

Prepare to encounter the irresistible aromas of international vegan cuisine that will ignite your taste buds while you experience a kaleidoscope of veggie dishes with hot culinary creative twists of pure edible magic featuring an eclectic array of vegan restaurants and chefs – offering everything from exotic spice dishes, raw food fantasies, incredible guilt-free desserts, and fresh revitalizing juices, as well as powerful tips on healthy eating and motivational medicine to keep you inspired. There’s something for all of our plant-based enthusiasts, everyone from veggie newbies to seasoned vegetarians.

The Veggie Taste is the perfect setting to learn and gain support around how to transition you and your family enjoyably to a new way of eating. There will be live food demonstrations, health and wellness coaches, and all-day lectures on everything you’ve always wanted to know about living a happy and vibrant life through the choice of plant-based living you love. In addition, bring the children for fun edutainment consisting of children’s art activities, author Akua Agusi and Indigo Vibes Children’s Yoga, including free goodie give-a-ways for the first 300 attendees.

“I am a foodie myself, always have been. However, there are so many foods out here that wreak havoc on our body, let alone our mind and spirit,” said Nyemay Aya, founder of the event. “Yet when I discovered that I could have those same ‘Mmmm Mmmm Mmmm’ moments with plant-based dishes, that was truly a personal pivotal point for me. So many people have been wanting this. Living a plant-based lifestyle is becoming more and more popular due to the whopping benefits of how it assists in the prevention and healing of some of the most prevalent and health challenges such diabetes, cancer, and heart disease amongst many others, as well as increasing energy, and improving overall health and quality of life.”

Attendees can purchase either samples or a full plates of unique foods from vegan sushi, spicy Caribbean cuisine, alkaline foods, and vegan sweets to Indian food delights like the world-famous Dosai from Udipi Café Eclectic Indian Cuisine. Chef Beee will be on-hand doing a presentation on preparing phenomenal raw dishes using food grade essential oils. Shantelle from “Let’s Be Vegan” will be shedding some light on parasites, while Kyomi Rollins of The Good Hair Shop will focus on eco-friendly solutions to personal care products. Also while you are there, be sure to make your guest appearance on “The Veggie Taste Talk Show with Nyemay,” an up and coming online show with fun and simple recipes, vegan chefs, interviews, news, and tastings.

Admission is free.

http://www.TheVeggieTaste.com

