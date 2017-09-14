Open Streets Detroit announces car-free zones for annual event

Open Streets Detroit, in collaboration with the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), today, announced the complete list of programming partners for the city’s second annual Open Streets Detroit event. Nearly 110 partners have been selected to provide free and fun family-friendly activities focused on health, wellness, arts and culture. From dance to bubble soccer, and street hockey to arts workshops, there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy along the route.

“We’re really excited to see both new and returning program partners for this year’s event,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, project lead for Open Streets Detroit. “With the increased number of small businesses, community groups and other organizations participating, we’re looking forward to a route packed with fun activities for everyone.”

Open Streets Detroit will temporarily turn parts of Michigan Avenue and West Vernor Highway into safe, open, car-free zones for local families and the community to run, bike, shop and play together. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, October 1, from noon to 5 p.m. Open Streets Detroit is free and open to participants of all ages, and families are encouraged to attend.

“Open Streets Detroit offers us the unique opportunity to demonstrate our art, Mexican Folkloric Dance, while encouraging others to learn more and try it for themselves,” said Janette Rodriguez, Executive Director, Ballet Folklorico De Detroit, one of Open Streets Detroit’s 2017 program partners. “We are a local, volunteer run group and Open Streets Detroit provides us with the chance to meet a new audience and to show attendees some of the classes that are available right in their neighborhood that they may not have otherwise known about.”

Programming highlights include:

· Dance workshops

· Children’s activities, such as sidewalk chalk art and lawn games

· Live bands and DJs

· Exercise classes such as yoga, zumba, tai chi and others

· Sports, such as bubble soccer, a hockey shootout and soccer clinics led by Detroit City Futbol Club

· Lessons in parkour, fishing and other activities

· Art events such as classes through Painting with a Twist, crafts and kite making

All activities are free and open to all ages. While programming will take place throughout the route, Open Streets Detroit will also have three key activity hubs at Beacon Park in Downtown, Roosevelt Park in Corktown, and Clark Park in Southwest.

Open Streets Detroit is a collaborative effort led by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, MoGo Detroit Bike Share, City of Detroit, and a local planning committee consisting of the following business and community organizations: Corktown Business Association, Corktown Community Association, Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, Mexicantown Hubbard Communities Main Street Program, Southwest Detroit Business Association, Southwest Solutions, and West Vernor & Springwells Business Improvement District.

For more information on Open Streets Detroit, visit openstreetsdet.org, or follow Open Streets Detroit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic, and government partners to create a vibrant, resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

