Rolling Out launches its first Innovation Digital Entertainment Conference: RIDE

Atlanta Event to Assemble Best and Brightest to Share Skills for Success

Rolling Out, the premier multimedia company targeting the multicultural trendsetter, will host its first-ever technology and entertainment conference in Atlanta on September 22-23. RIDE (Rolling Out Innovation Digital Entertainment) will feature a lineup of diverse thought-leaders in the areas of business, technology, entertainment, content marketing, media and community to discuss the keys to success in those fields. The conference will be held at the Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, GA.

“RIDE is a celebration of progressive thought leaders,” said Munson W. Steed, CEO and Publisher, Steed Media Group, Rolling Out. “It is a platform for innovation that rewards progress, helping to make ideas a reality for a better future.”

RIDE will highlight the need and opportunity in technology and entertainment for multicultural millennial, Gen Y and Xer professionals. RIDE is a platform for thought leaders to generate interest in their respective professions and share their business acumen and career insights through case studies, micro-lectures, panel discussions and breakout sessions. Topics will range from discussions around disruption in the tech and entertainment industries and why it matters, to e-commerce and the new retail reality, to the new Hollywood model.

“Toyota is proud to partner with Rolling Out to sponsor its RIDE conference – a dynamic event that celebrates innovation and thought leadership,” said Mia Phillips, National Manager, Brand, Multicultural and Crossline Marketing Strategy, Toyota. “At the end of the day, although we’re in the business of making great cars and trucks, we are also very passionate about applying and sharing our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.”

Some of the featured speakers include:

Jamal Simmons, Political Analyst and Television Commentator

Adrian Franks, UX Design Director, IBM

Jay Carter, Founder of One Music Fest

Angela Benton, CEO of NewMe Accelerator

Roger Bobb, President, BobbCat Films

Ryan Leslie, Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer

Laz Alonzo, Film and Television Actor

Christian Keyes, Film and Television Actor

Kerry Hilson, Singer and Songwriter

A full list of the speakers and topic line-up can be found at ride.rollingout.com.

RIDE will also feature the launch of a new media partnership between Steed Media Group/Rolling Out and BobbCat Films.

“I’m thrilled to engage in a partnership with Rolling Out and BobbCat Films,” said Roger M. Bobb, President, BobbCat Films. “The Rolling Out brand has long been synonymous with mixing social consciousness with cutting edge information and entertainment. Bobb goes on to say, “We are excited to partner with Rolling out as the brand continues to innovate with RIDE. Rolling Out’s local broadcast channel will create opportunities for talent and new content as we will host national and local talent auditions together in the future.”

Tickets for the conference are on sale now and range from $199 (student) to $699 platinum badges. RIDE will also feature a hack-a-thon in partnership with Amplify 4 Good.

RIDE sponsors include Toyota Motor Company, McDonald’s, HBO, Morgan Stanley, and Microsoft.

For more information and for conference updates, please visit ride.rollingout.com.

