Barbara Spencer-Johnson’s Walls of Virtue

When it comes to painting and interior design boring wallpaper and flat paint with basic colors can leave one wanting for more. Now with Barbara Johnson and Walls of Virtue, your walls can now be a work of art. How sway!

City.Life.Style: How did you start (what was the passion) Walls of Virtue?

Barbara Spencer-Johnson: The passion behind Walls of Virtue was a desire and need to make homes and more specifically, walls a work of art. I’ve always had a love for color, but there was an urgency and a knowing that engulfed my existence after laying eyes on the walls at the Biltmore Hotel in Denver Colorado. That was it; I knew I had to learn everything there was about Faux Finishes.

CLS: What does the name mean?

BSJ: After deciding to start the business, the name came while attending a Virtuous Women’s conference. I knew I would operate this business with the highest level of integrity and virtue. Thus the name Walls of Virtue was formed.

CLS: What services do you offer and how can someone contact you?

BSJ: We offer many services at Walls of Virtue; we specialize in custom wall designs. But we have expanded our services to handcrafted (one of a kind) wall paper designs. Though we love and have worked with some of the top interior designers in the industry, we also work directly with our clients in helping with a variety of design selections. We also offer color consultations.

Wallsofvirtue.com

Instagram @TheWallsofVirtue

Facebook @Thewallsofvirtue

