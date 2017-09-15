Call for entries: Ford Motor Company Fund & Michigan Women’s Foundation “EMPOWERHER” Social Enterprise Plan & Pitch Competition

Submission Deadline Oct. 6, 2017

WHAT : EmpowerHER, a collaboration between Ford Motor Company Fund and Michigan Women’s Foundation (MWF), is announcing the next phase of its Business Plan and Pitch Competition for female social venture entrepreneurs.

Aspiring female entrepreneurs with ideas for sustainable enterprises with community impact are invited to submit two-page concept papers and financial overviews, describing how their business will address and lead to the solution of a problem or issue. Specific submission criteria is available at

miwf.org/events1/empowerher.

Eight to 10 finalists will be selected this fall, and go on to receive “extreme” mentorship prior to presenting at the final pitch competition in February 2018. Social impact investments of up to $50,000 will be awarded to support winners’ goals for a sustainable enterprise with community impact.

WHEN : Oct. 6, 2017: Concept paper submission deadline

November 2017: Finalists announced

Dec 2017 to January 2018: Extreme Mentorship

February 2018: Final EmpowerHER Social Venture Enterprise Business Plan & Pitch Competition

WHERE : Concept papers must be submitted online by October 6, 2017 at miwf.org/events1/empowerher.

DETAILS : Social entrepreneurship responds to a social need – fixing a problem that seems intractable. To be eligible as a social venture enterprise, businesses must:

· Fundamentally exist to solve a real community problem

· Demonstrate a sustainable business model

· Focus on a product or service people will pay for

· Follow, “No Margin, No Mission,” meaning some profits may be sacrificed to serve the mission, but the business must ultimately be sustainable

WHO : EmpowerHER, a new collaboration between Ford Motor Company Fund and Michigan Women’s Foundation, offers a continuum of programs and services to women wishing to start or grow social venture enterprises. For more information on EmpowerHER, visit miwf.org/events1/empowerher.

