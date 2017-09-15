Detroit named host city for global pre-accelerator startup boost

Entrepreneur applications being accepted through September 26, 2017

Detroit, Mich.— Startup Boost, a global pre-accelerator program that leads pre-seed stage startups toward accelerators, investment and revenue, launches a six-week mentor program starting Wednesday October 11 to November 22. Detroit was one of only three cities in the Country selected for this honor.

The event will be held every Wednesday for the next six weeks in the heart of downtown Detroit in the Julian C. Madison Building at Bamboo Detroit, 1420 Washington Blvd., #301. Monica Wheat, Founder of Parallel Ventures, will lead the mentoring program.

The program consists of three-hour weekly sessions (18 hours total) where participants learn firsthand from successful entrepreneurs about their experiences with topics such as customer development, product/market fit or funding, eliciting feedback on startup pitches and business challenges from a group of mentors, and working 1:1 with top local mentors to address the main challenges each startup is facing while helping the team to focus on growth.

Each program is volunteer led by chapter directors with Startup Boost cities including Austin, Dublin, Los Angeles, London and Toronto launching October 2017.

The program is designed for startups that are looking to get into an accelerator or raise a seed round and have a team in place. These startups have to be working on a technology-enabled startup idea, attacking a big market and have evidence of execution and customer validation. Being a short and fast program, teams will need to be motivated, coachable and work hard on their own time to get the most value from the program.

Startup Boost is a Techstars program, which empowers the world’s most promising entrepreneurs throughout they lifelong journey. This global tech startup pre-accelerator aims at working with great early stage entrepreneurs to prepare them for accelerator programs, seed investment and revenue through a six-week part time program.

After the six-weeks, startups will have completed the program and will be better prepared to answer the tough questions any accelerator or investor will ask. Teams that show Program Directors and Mentors that they are committed and continue to execute throughout the entire program will be eligible for various post-program benefits and support offered by the Startup Next team.

Startup Boost Value:

• Accelerator & Investor Referrals—Receiving referrals to a network of accelerators and seed stage investors Startup Next has partnered with.

• Exposure Events—Pitching your startup and making valuable connections at exclusive

Startup Next and partner events.

• Access to a Global Network—Getting plugged into a larger network of world class

mentors and partners.

The program is free of charge and no equity is taken. Over time, Startup Boost have built a strong network of accelerators and investors worldwide and work closely with them to refer our accelerator/investor-ready alumni.

Applications are now open for registration by visiting http://www.startupboost.org. The deadline to apply is September 26 for the Detroit program. Techstars also offers startup programs like Startup Weekend and Startup Week, accelerator programs and venture funds. Startup Boost is also powered by Google for Entrepreneurs and is a strategic partner of the Global Accelerator Network.

“Startup Boost has built a strong network of accelerators and investors worldwide and we work closely with them to refer our accelerator/investor-ready alumni,” said Monica Wheat, Founder of Parallel Ventures. We have three components of the program which means founders can continue building their product, while receiving top quality mentorships and getting access to the global network of Startup Boost.

Getting startups to being accepted into an accelerator or raising that first round of capital is increasingly becoming difficult for startup businesses. Startup Boost offers a pre-acceleration program that can help startups address these challenges by providing a high-quality mentorship and leveraging a global network of seed investors, mentors and industry partners.

“The program has already helped more than 70 startups get into top accelerators and raise more than $50 million dollars in funding,” added Wheat.

“There is a relationship-building with funders that can make a big difference and the startups need to understand the role of importance in accelerators,” furthered Amanda Lewan, co-founder and CEO of Bamboo Detroit and sponsor of Startup Boost.

The program is designed for startups that are looking to get into an accelerator, raise a seed round and are committed in learning how to execute throughout the entire program for postprogram benefits and support offered by the Startup Boost team. Registration can be done by visiting http://www.startupboost.org.

About Bamboo Detroit LLC

Founded in 2013, Bamboo Detroit is the original downtown Detroit coworking community for all. Bamboo offers an alternative to traditional office space that is affordable, has shared and private workspaces, an inclusive culture, and growth programming. Amenities include Rocket Fiber Gigabit Internet, conference rooms, printing and mail services, networking, event space and more. Learn more at: BambooDetroit.com.

About Startup Boost

A Global Tech Startup Pre-Accelerator, Startup Boost serves startup companies in continuing to build their organization, while receiving top quality mentorship and access to the global network. Their ethos: to lead pre-seed stage startups toward Accelerators, Investment and/or Revenue (AIR). Startup Boost partner with great ecosystem builders around the world in maximizing their potential and F6S, home to 1.5 million tech founders, 600k startups and more than 12,000 programs globally. To learn more about mentorship, pitch training and speaker series, contact the team at http://www.startupboost.org.

