Michigan executive nationally recognized by HousingWire Insiders Program

Class Appraisal VP Jonathan Tallinger Named an ‘Unsung Hero of the Mortgage Industry’

Jonathan Tallinger, VP of Sales & Marketing for Michigan-based appraisal management company Class Appraisal, has been recognized as a national leader in the mortgage finance industry by HousingWire. Tallinger is one of 33 professionals across the country carefully selected for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. HousingWire, the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, honors these operational all-stars through their Insiders Award program. The full list of this year’s award winners can be found here.

“These professionals are often the cornerstones of companies in lending, servicing, investing or real estate, and we’re happy to shine the spotlight on their efforts,” HousingWire said in the 2017 award winner announcement.

Tallinger helped launch Class Appraisal in 2009 and worked as its first employee. He’s held many essential roles throughout the years, including chief appraiser. He now leads the sales, marketing and client services teams as VP of sales and marketing. A unique blend of best-in-class turnaround times, proprietary performance dashboards and outstanding quality service has enabled Class Appraisal to partner with 18 of the top 25 wholesale lenders and many leading retail lenders in the country. Last year, Tallinger’s sales team helped the company achieve 98 percent year-over-year growth. He credits all of Class Appraisal’s 115 employees for the success.

“When you have a team that provides the highest level of communication and client satisfaction, it becomes very easy to tell your story to prospective clients. Sales through service has been the key to our success,” Tallinger said to HousingWire. National Mortgage Professional Magazine named Tallinger one of the most influential mortgage professionals under 40 in both 2015 and 2016, as well as one of the most connect mortgage professionals in 2017.

About Class Appraisal

Class Appraisal is a fast-growing nationwide appraisal management company based in Michigan. The company quickly earned a reputation for offering outstanding quality service, the most reliable appraisal staff and the fastest turn times in the country. Class Appraisal works with 18 out of the top 25 wholesales lenders in the country and is ranked as a “Top Performing AMC” by the nation’s largest appraisal software provider. Learn more about the company at https://www.classappraisal.com/.

