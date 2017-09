Thursday, September 14th | 4:00 pm| The Griot

Nas & Lauryn Hill TourOne of the coolest low key spots in Detroit where they only play vinyl records from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Starts at 4pm. Every Thursday

Drink Specials All Night. Free Appetizers before 6:30pm. Info: Facebook @TheGriot

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: