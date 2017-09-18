2017 International Fuller Woman Expo brings 10 years of body positivity, plus size fashion to Detroit

Cassandra Jones-McBryde, founder of the International Fuller Women Expo

Festival Features Project Runway’s Monique Robinson, Andre Belue of Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and Coco from “Mason & Coco in the Morning”

DETROIT – The International Fuller Woman Network and The International Fuller Woman Expo bring its message of body positivity for women and men from all over the world to Detroit, Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Hosted by CLUBHAUS Detroit, Saturday’s celebration lineup includes Plus Modeling 101 with Monique Robinson of Project Runway, a Curves in Motion Fashion Showcase hosted by 105.9 Kiss FM’s own Coco from “Mason and Coco in the Morning,” a Big and Tall Male Fashion Presentation, as well as a variety of seminars and panel discussions surrounding body image and body positivity. A vendor fair featuring more than 30 companies with a diverse cross-section of fashion and beauty products will also take center stage during the day. The Curvy Girl Lounge is set to serve up free treats, pampering and more all weekend long. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Andre Belue from Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” will be featured on the discussion panel The International Fuller Woman Expo Farewell Brunch. He will talk about diversity in film and television and share his own journey into the world of plus size modeling.

“Size discrimination knows no boundaries. Unfortunately, it impacts all genders, races and socioeconomic lines,” said Cassandra Jones-McBryde, founder of the International Fuller Women Expo. “We will deliver a program consisting of discussions around being body positive, the importance of plus fashion activism for both men and women, and redefining the standards of beauty around the globe. A body positive approach empowers people to recognize and reject negative societal perceptions and to live free from the self-criticism that hinders us from living a more purposeful and rewarding life.”

Since its inception in the United States in 2009, the International Fuller Women Network has been responsible for creating initiatives that bring together international speakers, celebrities and fashion designers annually to Detroit, Asia and Africa.

The festival weekend starts Friday at 7 p.m. with an invitation-only evening of cocktails, conversation and connection with the plus positive community at Bamboo Detroit.

Saturday’s expo, fashion show and afterglow will be hosted by CLUBHAUS Detroit at 6540 St Antoine St. in Detroit. Sunday’s brunch will be held at Hotel St. Regis in Detroit at 3071 W Grand Blvd. The expo is free and open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Limited tickets are available for the Friday Networking event which are $15. Tickets to the fashion showcase from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., which includes its afterglow, are $25 per person. VIP tickets are $35 per person and include reserved seating, access to exclusive VIP event areas and custom-made gift bags. Sunday Brunch is $15 per person.

For online registration visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theinternational-fuller-woman-expo-weekend-2017-tickets-37138651707. Tickets can also be purchased

at the door on the day of the events. The event is made possible through partnerships with Lane Bryant, Dailyvenusdiva.com, Plussizeevents.com and Anelehs.com. Visit http://www.fullerwoman.org to learn more about the organization or sponsorship opportunities.

About The International Fuller Woman Expo

The International Fuller Woman Expo celebrates its 10 years of service to the plus size community. Their global mission is to help women improve their mental, physical and fiscal healthy by rejecting negative societal perceptions through the empowerment initiatives they create. The 2017 International Fuller Woman Expo builds on the initiative we introduced in the United States in 2009. Launching initiatives in Africa and Asia, they have the intention to bring light in the intersections of communities around the world. They deliver programs of discussions around being body positive, the importance of plus fashion activism for both men and women and redefining the standards in beauty. To learn more about these programs, visit http://www.fullerwoman.org.

