“Atlanta” Wins Big for Acting and Directing at the Emmy’s

Donald Glover, who plays Earnest “Earn” Marks in the FX hit Atlanta, won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for acting, his second Emmy win of the night. He was also nominated for outstanding writing, and won a second trophy for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for his work on an experimental episode of Atlanta. His wins make him the first black director to win an Emmy for work on a comedy series, and the first black man since 1985 to win an Emmy for lead acting in a comedy series. In Atlanta, Glover plays a dad and a college dropout whose cousin becomes a famous rapper.

In his acceptance speech thanked his partner, his son, unborn child, the city of Atlanta, and the FX network. He followed it up by adding, “I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list. He’s the reason I’m probably up here.”

