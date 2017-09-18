DDOT bus drivers share in more than $250K in bonuses

The City of Detroit’s 500 bus drivers are sharing more than $250,000 in bonuses distributed on their payday, according to DDOT Director Dan Dirks. The across-the-board bonuses are a result of a fare box incentive program the Department of Transportation launched in 2016.

The goal of the program was to generate additional revenue for DDOT by ensuring that drivers are collecting fare from customers. DDOT’s FY2017 revenue was $18.6M, and the drivers played a large role in helping the department to achieve this number.

As a result, every DDOT driver that was on the job June 31st (the last day of the previous fiscal year) received bonuses of $484 more in their paycheck, Dirks said. The bonus amount is expected to increase to $625 in 2018, if the department meets its revenue goal of $19.2M.

Dirks praised his drivers for their commitment to the community and the success of their transit system.

“We have a very dedicated group of drivers at DDOT,” Dirk said. “They are the backbone of the improvements our transit system has made and we felt it was important that they share in the success they’ve been so instrumental in creating.”

Over the past four years, DDOT has added 80 new buses and implemented numerous service improvements, including route expansions that have resulted in 1,500 additional weekly trips, the installation of cameras on all buses and the creation of a full time transit police department.

DDOT has remained committed to improving transit both internally and externally for drivers as well its customers, by hiring more than 100 bus drivers in 2017. The starting wage for bus drivers is currently $12.69 – $18.29 hourly, including benefits. To be eligible for a bus driver position with DDOT, applicants must have the following qualifications:

• Completion of high school or G.E.D.

• Must be able to obtain a Michigan Commercial Driver’s License with Group A or B designation and Passenger and Air Brake endorsements

• Preferably, two years of experience operating automotive vehicles, as demonstrated by a State Driving Record

All persons interested in employment opportunities with DDOT are encouraged to apply for the Transportation Equipment Operator (Bus Driver) positions at http://www.detroitmi.gov/employment.

For questions and or interview requests, please contact Jamie Ringo, at 313-833-7670 or JamRin@detroitmi.gov.

