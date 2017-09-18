Great Expressions Dental Centers empowers Detroit students through partnership with Purpose Prep





(DETROIT – September 18, 2017) As part of an ongoing commitment to the communities they serve, Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC), a leading dental support organization, has teamed up with Purpose Prep, an online education resource transforming the student learning experience through innovative and engaging solutions for K-12 districts and schools. Together, GEDC and Purpose Prep will empower teen Detroit students at Cornerstone Health and Technology High School to reach their full potential and pursue a bright future.

“Partnerships like this help ensure our students are equipped with the resources they need to succeed in their future endeavors,” said Jared Davis, principal of Cornerstone Health and Technology High School. “Each student is unique in their talents and passions and Purpose Prep allows them the ability to explore these as they discover their purpose through personal and leadership skills.”

Understanding that a solid education is essential to future success, GEDC will sponsor 100 Detroit students as they undergo two of Purpose Prep’s hybrid e-learning courses. Purpose Prep includes personal and leadership development courses that aim to enhance academic achievement, life skills, critical thinking, career development, passions and the overall progression to success.

“Education is the foundation of childhood development, so it is critical that local organizations such as Great Expressions support students and schools whenever possible,” said Richard Beckman, chief executive officer of GEDC. “Through such partnerships, we’re able to provide the resources our local Detroit students need to be successful.”

The program, which features classes taught once a week during regular school hours, will take place September 2017 through May 2018. GEDC also has provided their 100 students a backpack full of school supplies and dental products.

“There’s nothing better than seeing companies unite to empower young people in Detroit to discover their purpose,” said Daniel Budzinski, chief executive officer of Purpose Prep.

For more information on Purpose Prep or to bring their solutions to your school, visit purposeprep.com. For more information on GEDC, visit greatexpressions.com.

About Purpose Prep

Purpose Prep works to transform the student learning experience by resourcing K-12 districts, schools and educational leaders with innovative and engaging solutions for online learning, preventative and restorative practice, blended learning and professional development. They offer interactive and customized classes for personal, leadership, innovation and career development.

About Great Expressions

For nearly 40 years, Great Expressions Dental Centers has been a leader in preventative dental care, orthodontics and specialty care with offices in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia. Great Expressions is consistently recognized for contributions to improving oral health through quality and safety initiatives, affordable dental care services, patient convenience, research and more. Great Expressions Dental Centers branded practices are independently-owned and operated in specific states by licensed dentists and their professional entities who employ the licensed professionals providing dental treatment and services. ADG, LLC provides administrative and business support services and licenses the Great Expressions Dental Centers brand name to independently-owned and operated dental practices. ADG, LLC does not own or operate dental practices, or employ the licensed professionals providing dental treatment and services. For more information, please visit www.greatexpressions.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: