Community
Home > Community

GM and Black Girls CODE celebrate launch of Detroit Chapter


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
Leave a comment

General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra addresses the gathering during a celebration of the GM-Black Girls Code partnership and the launch of a Detroit chapter Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

General Motors and Black Girls CODE (BGC)  announced the launch of a BGC Detroit chapter with a series of hands-on and engaging activities at Detroit International Academy for Women (DIA), a Detroit Public Schools Community District school, and TechTown.

According to the Detroit Regional Chamber, Detroit outpaces the nation in information technology job growth and is expected to continue the pace through 2025. This partnership, announced alongside four other computer science partnerships in June, aims to increase interest in STEM career fields for girls of color. Women of color are traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields, especially in technology. Only 3 percent of African-American women and less than 1 percent of Latinas receive degrees in computer science.

“We’re on the forefront of electric and self-driving cars and connectivity that allows our vehicles to communicate with each other — and, with all that innovation, today’s cars have millions of lines of code,” said Barra. “It’s one of the reasons that it’s our mission to help build the next generation of STEM leaders, with an emphasis on expanding opportunities to women and other underrepresented groups.”

Black Girls Code Founder and CEO Kimberly Bryant (l to r), General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Alicia Boler Davis and GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra answer questions during a fireside chat during a celebration of the GM-Black Girls Code partnership and the launch of a Detroit chapter Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

“Although we’ve hosted workshops in the area off and on since 2012, we are thrilled to officially launch a Black Girls CODE chapter in Detroit with the support of GM and other corporate and community partners like Comcast and Wayne State University,” said Bryant. “Our regular programming, launching this fall, will lay a foundation to fully engage girls of color in Detroit and is designed to inspire them to continue their paths as future STEM professionals.”

In addition to the programs announced today, GM will have committed more than $10 million by the end of the year to advance and improve STEM education. GM employees have also volunteered more than 48,700 hours to STEM-related nonprofits this year.

General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Alicia Boler Davis talks with 2nd – 6th grade students at Detroit International Academy Tuesday, September 12, 2017 during a STEM-focused activity in celebration of the GM – Black Girls Code partnership and the launch of a Detroit chapter in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by John F. Martin for General Motors)

For more information about BGC student workshops and events, visit http://www.blackgirlscode.com/programsevents.html

For more information about BGC volunteer opportunities, visit
http://www.blackgirlscode.com/volunteer-signup.html

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now