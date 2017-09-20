Newly opened funeral home in the City of Southfield

Grand Introduction to the Community this Sunday

Stephen R. Kemp, former manager and operator of Haley Funeral Directors, has been a dedicated industry professional for more than thirty years. After working under various well-known names including Stinson and Cantrell, Stephen has branched out to develop a name for himself.

Join us Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm for the Grand Introduction of Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services to the community! We will offer valuable information, refreshments, and a tour of our newly renovated facility. We are located at 24585 Evergreen Road Southfield, MI 48075 between Northwestern Highway and 9 Mile Road. We look forward to the opportunity to present the services we offer as well as our knowledgeable and courteous staff to residents and professionals in the Metro-Detroit area.

Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services (KFH) is a newly established funeral home in Southfield, Michigan. We are honored to guide every family through the arrangement process at the time of loss. We offer intimate chapel seating as well as spacious seating for services of 200 guests or more. KFH provides audio-visual accessibility for tribute videos and specialty music. All are welcome to our Grand Introduction, we look forward to seeing you there!

