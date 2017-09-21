Higher Wages More Important Than Health Benefits, Employees Say

Sixty-three percent of working Americans say that earning a higher wage is more important to them than having better health benefits.

The annual American Payroll Association survey asked, “What’s more important to you, better health benefits or higher wages?” Sixty-three percent of respondents indicated higher wages are more important than health benefits.

According to the 2017 “Getting Paid In America” survey conducted by the APA for National Payroll Week, the number of survey participants with this preference rose 12.5 percent from the 2016 results for the same question, which indicated only 56 percent of employees shared this sentiment.

“A wage increase is easy for workers to understand. The value is clear and immediately apparent,” said Mike Trabold, director of compliance risk for Paychex. “In 2017, considering today’s unpredictable regulatory environment, the same can’t be said for better benefits.”

During National Payroll Week, the APA shares information for employees to better understand their paychecks.

“Maximizing your paycheck is immensely important,” said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association. “During National Payroll Week, we teach employees to better understand their payroll-related benefits and how to use them to get the most each paycheck.”

