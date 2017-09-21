La Lanterna Launches Brunch Menu

Italian restaurant La Lanterna now offers a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“La Lanterna is the new go-to spot for delicious, authentic Italian cuisine in Capitol Park, and their brunch service will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood,” Broder said. “La Lanterna reopened in the Capitol Park area earlier this year to rave reviews, and I’m confident our residents at The Albert and the entire Capitol Park community will love the Barbieri style brunch.”

Led by the Barbieri family, La Lanterna reopened to the public in April after a 40-year hiatus, serving Northern Italian inspired cuisine for lunch and dinner. The new menu will offer classic Italian breakfast dishes like melon prosciutto, chocolate croissants, and an assortment of traditional and creative crepes, alongside American breakfast favorites. La Lanterna’s bar will also open for brunch, serving popular beverage options like bloody marys, mimosas and the traditional Italian Bellini. The bar will remain open between the end of brunch at 2:30 p.m. and the start of dinner service at 4 p.m.

“We’ve been so pleased to serve the community again over the last few months, and we wanted to create a menu of our favorite Italian breakfast options that aren’t currently being served in the area. We cannot wait to welcome Detroiters in for brunch starting September 10,” Suzie Barbieri said.

La Lanterna | 1224 Griswold Detroit, MI 48226 | http://daedoardo.net/lalanterna/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: