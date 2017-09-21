Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Gives Black Girl Shade!

When Rihanna announced in 2016 that she had inked a major deal to launch her own beauty line, there was a buzz on the makeup scene but not significant notice. The lack of much fanfare is due to the fact that Rihanna is not the first celebrity to launch a makeup brand. And while most celebrity launches are met with ample excitement, they are nothing for major cosmetic lines even be concerned about.

Fast-forward to September 2017 and the official launch of Fenty Beauty, a brand that within a couple of days sold-out of 8 out of 10 of its darkest hues. Leaving brown skinned beauties yearning for the next release of batches to fill their favorite Sephora shop, showing that #BlackSkinMatters by catering to all women, including women of color.

Fenty Beauty’s enthusiastic acceptance by women of color can be likened to what the natural hair movement showed — that black women are major market consumers and a dollar force to be reckoned with.

But what is more notable is that within days of the Fenty Beauty frenzy, the bandwagoning began to court black beauties by companies like Estee Lauder, Hour Cosmetics, and L’Oreal, to name a few.

In a post on Instagram, makeup juggernaut L’Oreal posted shades of foundation with the caption, “TRUE MATCH HEAVEN! We extended the range to an incredible 29 shades celebrating diversity! Pick your own shade! (The quantity of shades extension depends on countries & USA 🇺🇸 are launching their new one later).”

It’s an interesting trend, but the buying power of black women is nothing new; it’s just that it is now being more noticed and catered to with Fenty Beauty’s recent launch.

Black buying power is expected to reach $1.2 trillion this year, and $1.4 trillion by 2020, according to the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth, with black women being 75% of the household decision-makers on spending, including personal care products a.k.a beauty products.

However, loyalty to a particular makeup brand isn’t just about the product but also the emotional tie, particularly in beauty because it is personal for women and here’s where Ri-Ri’s Fenty Beauty makes another major win.

The thing that separates Fenty Beauty is that Rihanna’s effort to make an inclusive beauty line is genuine. In an interview with Refinery 29 during her launch, Rihanna talked about making her collection, saying, “There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl. There needs to be something for a really pale girl, there needs to be something for someone in between.”

It’s sad that it took this long for some beauty brands to recognize the value of creating makeup for all shade ranges, but a shout out to Rihanna for forcing them to realize #BlackGirlMagic + #BlackGirlShade = major moolah!

Congrats! Rihanna and Fenty Beauty, continue to shine bright light like a diamond. CLICK Here to find out more about Fenty Beauty.

