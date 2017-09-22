“Greenleaf” Finale Watch Party with Deborah Joy Winans

Join actress and singer Deborah Joy Winans live and in-person on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 for the exciting second season finale of her acclaimed hit TV drama “Greenleaf,” which airs on OWN” Oprah Winfrey Network. A must-watch finale party for fans, friends and fanatics of the show, this red carpet affair will take place from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., at the new Carr Center Gallery location at 1505 Woodward, in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

Recently renewed for a third season by OWN, “Greenleaf,” from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”) and executive producers Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negros”) and Oprah Winfrey (“Selma), focuses on the world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis mega church. Deborah Joy stars as Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee, the youngest daughter of the powerful Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield). The second half of season 2 debuted August 15-16, and the series regularly airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

A series filled with soul-stirring music, Deborah Joy lent her voice last year to the first season’s Greenleaf Soundtrack, and her single, “The Master’s Calling,” Went to no. 15 on the Gospel Billboard Chart. She also received a nomination for New Artist of the Year for the Stellar Awards 2017. Currently, Deborah Joy has two new tracks on the RCA Inspiration/Lionsgate-released Greenleaf Soundtrack: Volume 2, available now on both CD and digitally ( http://www.rcainspiration.com/greenleaf ).

Hosted by Lazar and Marshalle Favors, co-directors of Detroit’s Trinity International Film Festival (TI Film Festival). There is no cost to attend, however, registration is required via Eventbrite.com.

