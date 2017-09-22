Motown Museum gets $1 million boost for expansion

The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation has gifted $1 million to Motown Museum to assist with the plans for its expansion. Robin R. Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Motown Museum, made the announcement.

“This is a significant gift for the Museum expansion from this wonderful foundation, which carries on the incredible legacies of two community visionaries, Fred and Barbara Erb,” Terry said. “This gift will allow us to expand our educational programming and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to harness the power of their own unique talents. We are grateful for the Foundation’s support as our partner joining other leading foundations in bringing the expansion plans to life.”

The Erb Family Foundation $1 million gift to the Motown Museum expansion will support the development of the Education and Community Engagement space on the Museum’s campus, which will serve as an educational and entrepreneurial incubator for young artists, in addition to being home to Motown’s EDU summer camp and other signature Museum programs.

“Our transformational grant program is designed for arts organizations creating a new or revised business model, based on a vision for the future. Building the Education and Community Engagement space on the Museum’s campus will allow the Motown Museum to share the legacy of Motown Records’ entrepreneurship with students, neighborhood residents and community members,” said John Erb, president and chair of the Erb Family Foundation. “Berry Gordy’s vision, drive and determination allowed him to take Motown Records from a family business to an international sensation. I learned these values from working in Erb Lumber, my own family’s business, and am excited that the Museum will continue to share these lessons with young Detroiters.”

Announced in late 2016, the Motown Museum expansion will grow the Museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a state-of-the-art performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by renown architects and exhibit designers. When completed, the new Museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and tourism in the historic area.

About Motown Museum

Founded in 1985 by Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum is a 501(c)(3) not for profit, tax-exempt organization in Detroit. The Museum is committed to preserving, protecting and presenting the Motown story through authentic, inspirational and educational experiences. For more information, visit motownmuseum.org.

About Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation

The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation’s mission is to nurture environmentally healthy and culturally vibrant communities in Metropolitan Detroit, consistent with sustainable business models, and to support initiatives to restore the Great Lakes Ecosystem. Since its inception in 2009, the Foundation has awarded a total of $77.5 million, including nearly $15 million to metro Detroit arts organizations. For more information, visit www.erbff.org.

