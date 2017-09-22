The Impossible Burger Lands In Metro Detroit

The Impossible Burger has debut at B Spot, the award-winning Midwest burger chain from Chef Michael Symon. The famous plant-based burger from Impossible Foods is at the B Spot in Royal Oak, Mich. along with B Spot outlets in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana — the first time the Impossible Burger has been available in the Midwest.

B Spot focuses on high-quality comfort food — burgers, brats and beer in particular — in a casual setting. The restaurant group, which has eight outlets, was named a “Top 10 burger joint” by Bon Appetit magazine and won a People’s Choice Award at the SoBe Wine & Food Festival. Symon, a Cleveland native who describes his cuisine as “meat-centric,” has won accolades from Food & Wine magazine, The James Beard Foundation Award and the Detroit Free Press, among others.

“We make hearty, soul-satisfying Midwestern comfort food for the 21st century — and the Impossible Burger is a perfect addition to B Spot’s menu,” said Symon, also co-host of ABC’s The Chew, an Iron Chef on Food Network’s Iron Chef America, and regular guest on The Best Thing I Ever Ate. He’s also the author of numerous cookbooks including “Michael Symon’s Carnivore” and “Live to Cook.”

B Spot will serve the Impossible Burger “Thin Lizzy” style, with griddled onions, mayo, dill pickles, and cheddar cheese, for $9.99. Customers can also add the Impossible Burger to any “build your own” sandwich or salad.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: