United Way of Southeast Michigan adds to leadership team

Former IBM executive, University of Michigan business leader, and educator joins the organization As part of United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s mission to expand access to educational opportunities, good-paying jobs and quality health care to residents in Southeast Michigan, the organization’s President and CEO Dr. Herman Gray expands its leadership team by three.

Donna Satterfield fills the newly created position of vice president, community impact. Donna will be responsible for leading our Basic Needs and Impact initiatives and to ensure efficient service-delivery models to better serve community members who are in-need of help. She will lead operations for our call center services, community engagement initiatives, nonprofit partner engagement, research and data, and information technology. The new role will report to the organization’s chief operating officer. Donna brings more than 30 years of business and systems consulting experience in all phases of information systems planning, development and implementation. Prior to joining United Way, she served as vice president, automotive, aerospace, & defense industry leader for IBM Global Business Services.

Donna holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Communication from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication from the University of Michigan. She also serves as advisory board member for the Michigan Council for Women in Technology; and is a member of the board of directors for the Detroit Economic Club.

Clarinda Barnett-Harrison joins the organization as director of economic prosperity, and executive director of the Detroit Regional Workforce Fund — key roles related to the organization’s Economic Prosperity pillar. Clarinda will be responsible for overseeing program delivery to connect workers to good paying jobs, while providing employers with skilled labor for a more prosperous community. Prior to joining United Way, Clarinda served as director of the business engagement center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, where she was responsible for connecting the University’s many assets to the business community. She holds a Master’s Degree in urban planning from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in liberal arts from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Shawn Hill joins the organization as director of college and career pathways. She will be responsible for leading the implementation of strategic goals of the organization’s Education initiative around College and Career Pathways, to help support the advancement of student achievement in partnership with Detroit Public Schools Community District. Prior to joining United Way, Shawn served as deputy chief of school for the Education Achievement Authority. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership & Counseling, and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University. “We have managed to assemble some of the best and brightest from the corporate and educational sectors to join the collective talent of our United Way family,” says Gray. “All that we do strategically ladders up to our overriding goal of creating a better community by expanding access to opportunities for individuals and families to live their best lives.”

About United Way for Southeastern Michigan United Way for Southeastern Michigan mobilizes the caring power of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to improve lives in measurable and lasting ways throughout the region. The organization is led by a diverse group of volunteers from business, labor, government, human services, education and the community. United Way provides opportunities to invest in the metropolitan Detroit community through volunteerism, advocacy and its annual campaign. United Way is a leader in convening partners to achieve positive outcomes around education, economic prosperity and health. For more information visit http://www.UnitedWaySEM.org.

