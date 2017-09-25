Black United Fund honors Bank of America Michigan Market Manager

The Black United Fund of Michigan honored Bank of America Senior Vice President, Market Manager Tiffany Douglas at its 47th Gala at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, September 22.

Tiffany received the 2017 Rayford Award, which is presented annually to outstanding community leaders who have demonstrated exceptional compassion and service in the area of community relations.

As part of the Enterprise Business and Community Engagement (EBCE) team, Douglas in the Michigan local market manager role, supports the Market President in delivering the company to the local market. She is focused on activities that build corporate reputation, champion Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as well as supports business integration, internal employee engagement and drives more than $3+ million of investments that help to respond to community and economic development and critical needs in Michigan.

Tiffany joined LaSalle Bank in 2006, after 10 years in leadership with the United Negro College Fund in Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas where she was responsible for fund development, volunteer engagement, student recruitment, communications and overall management of the local organization.

Tiffany earned a BA from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She and her husband, Mark, have two children and are proud to make their home in Detroit.

BUF of Michigan is committed to impact positive changes in a diverse community by providing funding and support to nonprofit community-based programs and organizations that focus on education, community development, cultural enrichment and economic improvement.

