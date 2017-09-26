ATL’s A3C ’17 Action Summit Line-up

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

ATL’s A3C ’17 Action Summit Line-up


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment
The A3C Festival is widely known for putting on for rising artists and showing love to the veterans, but also for spreading knowledge and help building relationships through our conferences. The conference portion of A3C is fruitful for artists, producers, aspiring music moguls, and journalists. Below we’ll be taking a glance at some conferences you don’t want to miss come October!

On Wednesday, we kick off our first day of A3C conferences. We begin with an informative session on the artist’s guide to Hip-Hop with our own Ashley Vance and Okla Jones. After learning about building brand partnerships, take a listen to what Steve Rifkind and Combat Jack have to offer.

This two day summit will serve as a community platform for activists, academics and artists to explore contemporary social justice issues through engagement with community leaders resulting in the development of actionable initiatives.

Panel: Artist’s Essential Guide to Hip-Hop

Wednesday, Oct 4, 12:00 PM

Loudermilk Center, Room One

 Panel: Brand Partnerships Don’t Just Happen

Wednesday, Oct 4, 2:00 PM

Loudermilk Center, Room One

Panel: A Conversation with Steve Rifkind, Combat Jack, and “A King”

Wednesday, Oct 4, 5:00 PM

Loudermilk Center, Toyota Ballroom

Welcome to ATL Reception presented by ChooseATL

Wednesday, Oct 4, 8:00 PM

Loudermilk Center, Toyota Ballroom

On Thursday the Loudermilk Center will be flurried with insightful events. The day will begin with a brilliant panel of Industry insiders who’ll discuss how they utilize technology, WeWork to be specific, to handle their business. Zaytoven’s Key Kamp will follow, a knowledgeable panel discussing similar topics but instead diving into how to integrate those technical skills with music.

Panel: A Creative Interface: Hip-Hop + Tech presented by WeWork

Thursday, Oct 5, 11:30 AM

Loudermilk Center, Room One

 Workshop: Zaytoven Keys Kamp

Thursday, Oct 5, 1:30 PM

Loudermilk Center, The Studio

Panel: Keys to Artist Development with Today’s Top Managers

Thursday, Oct 5, 3:30 PM

Loudermilk Center, Room Two

Friday is stacked with with some of our favorite women in media. Start your day off by having breakfast with Amber Grimes and the legendary MC Lyte, followed up by the Women in Charge session. The conversation will include the likes of Karen Civil, Angela Yee, Jennifer Drake, and many others.

Women in Charge Leadership Breakfast hosted by Amber Grimes & MC Lyte

Friday, Oct 6, 10:30 AM

Loudermilk Center, Executive Lounge

Panel: Women in Charge

Friday, Oct 6, 12:00 PM

Loudermilk Center, Toyota Ballroom

http://www.a3cfestival.com/action-summit.

Source: http://blog.a3cfestival.com/list/made-for-media-a-journalists-guide-to-a3c17

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now