ATL’s A3C ’17 Action Summit Line-up

On Wednesday, we kick off our first day of A3C conferences. We begin with an informative session on the artist’s guide to Hip-Hop with our own Ashley Vance and Okla Jones. After learning about building brand partnerships, take a listen to what Steve Rifkind and Combat Jack have to offer.
This two day summit will serve as a community platform for activists, academics and artists to explore contemporary social justice issues through engagement with community leaders resulting in the development of actionable initiatives.
Panel: Artist’s Essential Guide to Hip-Hop
Wednesday, Oct 4, 12:00 PM
Loudermilk Center, Room One
Panel: Brand Partnerships Don’t Just Happen
Wednesday, Oct 4, 2:00 PM
Loudermilk Center, Room One
Panel: A Conversation with Steve Rifkind, Combat Jack, and “A King”
Wednesday, Oct 4, 5:00 PM
Loudermilk Center, Toyota Ballroom
Welcome to ATL Reception presented by ChooseATL
Wednesday, Oct 4, 8:00 PM
Loudermilk Center, Toyota Ballroom
On Thursday the Loudermilk Center will be flurried with insightful events. The day will begin with a brilliant panel of Industry insiders who’ll discuss how they utilize technology, WeWork to be specific, to handle their business. Zaytoven’s Key Kamp will follow, a knowledgeable panel discussing similar topics but instead diving into how to integrate those technical skills with music.
Panel: A Creative Interface: Hip-Hop + Tech presented by WeWork
Thursday, Oct 5, 11:30 AM
Loudermilk Center, Room One
Workshop: Zaytoven Keys Kamp
Thursday, Oct 5, 1:30 PM
Loudermilk Center, The Studio
Panel: Keys to Artist Development with Today’s Top Managers
Thursday, Oct 5, 3:30 PM
Loudermilk Center, Room Two
Friday is stacked with with some of our favorite women in media. Start your day off by having breakfast with Amber Grimes and the legendary MC Lyte, followed up by the Women in Charge session. The conversation will include the likes of Karen Civil, Angela Yee, Jennifer Drake, and many others.
Women in Charge Leadership Breakfast hosted by Amber Grimes & MC Lyte
Friday, Oct 6, 10:30 AM
Loudermilk Center, Executive Lounge
Panel: Women in Charge
Friday, Oct 6, 12:00 PM
Loudermilk Center, Toyota Ballroom
