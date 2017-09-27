$20 million in available work for contractors at Motor City Restore

D2D, Motor City Re-Store and Jefferson East, Inc. will be hosting a contractor outreach and onboarding session available for Detroit-based tradespersons interested in being considered for the more than $20 million in available work for neighborhood-based contracting opportunities.

WHEN/WHERE: Date: Thursday, Sept. 28 Time: 1-3 p.m. Location: Thinkers Coworking Spaces 14346 E. Jefferson Ave. Detroit, MI 48215 *This event is free for Detroit-based contractors

This session will highlight neighborhood-based contracting opportunities for tradespeople in various specialties available through more than 80 projects from Motor City Re-Store and Jefferson East, Inc. in the months ahead. Attending contractors will received “preferred” consideration once they are entered into the Re-Store portal of contractor contracts.

More information can be provided to media onsite about the opportunities available in the months ahead with upcoming projects. Media are invited to attend and will have the opportunity to interview the individuals below.

 Derric Scott, Economic Development Director, Jefferson East, Inc. ● Joe Tate, Program Manager, D2D ● Keith Rodgerson, Program Manager, Motor City Re-Store

CONTACT: Mike Scott, MCCI Charlotte Fisher, DEGC 248-766-9482, mscott@mccicorp.com 313-237-4603, cfisher@degc.org

