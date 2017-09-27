Fulton County Announces October Deadline For Voter Registration
Below is a list of various places where residents can register to vote before or by the October 10th deadline.
- Georgia Department of Driver Services Office
- Local City Hall
- Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library Branch (Any library in Fulton County)
- South Service Center (5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, Georgia 30349)
Fulton County residents can request a voter registration application form at the South Service Center. Registered voters are encouraged to keep their mailing address and any other information up-to-date by verifying their registration information with the county department. Groups and organizations are welcome to conduct voter registration drives. For more information on scheduling a registration drive, please call the county Department of Registration and Elections at 404.612.3816, by fax at 404.612.3697 or by way of email at elections.voterregistration@fultoncountyga.gov.
