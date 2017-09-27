Gleaners Hunger Free Summer campaign provides 2.4 million meals plus

Annual Summer-Long Campaign Surpasses 2 Million Meal Goal to Meet Increased Need

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan is proud to announce their 2017 Hunger Free Summer campaign provided over 2.4 million meals to southeast Michigan’s hungry children. Citizens Bank, Ford Motor Company Fund and other generous donors matched donations during the campaign and helped this year’s 12-week HFS campaign exceed the goal of providing two million meals to hungry children in southeast Michigan.

“It’s so important for growing kids to get regular, reliable, nutritious food so they can live, play and thrive during summer break. We are very thankful for the outstanding support of our community, enabling Gleaners to add new distribution sites and provide even more meals for hungry children and families in southeast Michigan,” said Gerry Brisson, President & CEO of Gleaners Community Food Bank.

2017 Hunger Free Summer Campaign Highlights:

· Increase of over 241,000 meals provided compared to the 2016 HFS campaign. Total meals provided in 2017 for the summer is 4,262,433.

· Added 16 new Summer Meet Up & Eat Up meal sites, bringing the total to 97 sites in Detroit, Inkster, Clinton Township, Eastpointe, Hamtramck, Romulus, Roseville, Taylor, Warren and Westland.

· Over 5,816 children at the 97 sites received nutritious lunches five days a week throughout the summer.

· The School-Based Mobile Pantry program reached hungry children in high-need communities, managing 321 distributions that each provided 30-35 lbs. of nutritious food to more than 27,005 children.

· Provided additional food to Gleaners’ extensive network of more than 534 partner soup kitchens, pantries and shelters in southeast Michigan.

Rick Hampson, President of Citizens Bank, Michigan, lauded Gleaners Community Food Bank for their ongoing efforts to combat hunger and this important summer effort: “Hunger is an issue no one should have to endure,” he said. “Citizens Bank is proud to partner with Gleaners on the Hunger Free Summer Campaign to address food insecurity and help children reach their potential. Food insecurity can be particularly devastating among children, impacting their ability to learn, grow and thrive. Through this campaign, we are making a difference and making the summer better for so many kids and families in our community.”

Citizens Bank’s year-round Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger effort is part of the bank’s broader Citizens Helping Citizens program, which addresses four key areas: hunger, economic development, financial education and volunteerism. Get more information about Citizens Bank’s community initiatives online. During Hunger Action Month the bank will hold food drive throughout the communities it serves and colleagues will be donating non-perishable food items to help stock shelves of local food programs.

About Gleaners Community Food Bank

For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been “feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities.” Last year, Gleaners distributed more than 38 million pounds of emergency food to over 534 partner schools, soup kitchens, shelters and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties. Of every dollar donated, Gleaners uses 95 cents for food and food programs. One dollar provides three meals for a hungry neighbor. For more information, visit www.gcfb.org

About Citizens Bank

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest financial services firms in the United States. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, where its roots date back to 1828, Citizens offers retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. With award-winning mobile apps, robust online offerings, a 24/7 customer contact center, the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and 1,200 branches in 11 states, Citizens is helping retail customers bank better every day. Citizens’ mortgage lending, auto lending, student lending and commercial banking businesses operate in select additional markets. Citizens Commercial Banking offers its corporate, not-for-profit and institutional clients a broad range of wholesale banking products and services including treasury services, specialty finance, foreign exchange, capital markets and debt syndication.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: