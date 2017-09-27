Michelle Obama Reveals Favorite ‘Lemonade’ Track And Shades 45 In Boston

LOL @rgay asked @MichelleObama “Do you miss being in the White House?” and got an immediate “No. Nooope I do not.” in response. — Anil Dash (@anildash) September 27, 2017

"Men I love you, but hang in there for this one … women have watched men sit in a board room and go on and on and on…" @MichelleObama — Alice Chen (@alicefchen) September 27, 2017

"Do you miss being in the white house?"

Michelle Obama: "No. Now, we're breathing for the first time."#INBOUND17@MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/vS97PbLVXS — Constance Sy (@CStarcky) September 27, 2017

.@MichelleObama "Our legacy is not going to be Barack just tweeting in the wind & stirring up trouble. You have to lead w/ grace" #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/Wv0kMSIta8 — Alex Plaxen (@APlaxen) September 27, 2017

We think 12 times before we open our mouthes, "What if it's wrong?"; men don't think that @michelleobama #INBOUND17 — ✨Christine Gritmon✨ (@cgritmon) September 27, 2017

I'm using the term "First Spouse" instead of First Lady b/c I believe we will have a woman president- Yesssss @MichelleObama #inbound17 pic.twitter.com/FR9PZv3ZCL — Jumi (@SrslyJumi) September 27, 2017

"Do you miss being in the white house?"

Michelle Obama: "No. Now, we're breathing for the first time."#INBOUND17@MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/vS97PbLVXS — Constance Sy (@CStarcky) September 27, 2017

"Maybe they're not saying all that much but they're taking up a whooole lot of room." @michelleobama talking to women about men #INBOUND17 — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) September 27, 2017

Here are the highlights from the only First Spouse we acknowledges’ talk at the Inbound 2017. The marketing conference went down in Boston on Wednesday (September 26) and Twitter blew up when Lady O took the stage.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: