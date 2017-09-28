$7 Million building rehab provides housing for homeless vets

Mayor Duggan and Central City Integrated Health break ground on redevelopment of historic 26-unit apartment building

100 percent of units will be reserved for those making less than 30 percent of the area median income and struggling with homelessness

Central City Integrated Health (CCIH), along with Mayor Duggan, other City of Detroit officials, and community members broke ground today on a $7 million redevelopment of the vacant Saint Rita Apartments, a historic apartment building in the North End neighborhood. The building, which has sat empty for more than a decade, will be transformed into 26 state-of-the-art, 750 square-foot one-bedroom apartments for homeless individuals Detroit residents with special needs. Homeless veterans will be given first priority at the building when it opens a year from now.

All of the units at the Saint Rita Apartments will be made available to residents making 30 percent or less of the area median income, or about $14,000 a year. The building will have on-site supportive services to help ensure residents receive the critical supports and assistance needed to not only maintain their housing status, but also to positively contribute to the community. In addition to the 26 one-bedroom units for individuals who meet the eligibility requirements, Saint Rita Apartments will feature amenities such as a community room, computer lab, library and a common laundry room.

“This new development will bring additional affordable housing to an area of Detroit where it is sorely needed,” said Ryan Lepper, CCIH President and CEO. “The availability of safe, affordable housing is a basic need that is sometimes elusive to our most vulnerable populations and is a major part of our mission to provide holistic, wraparound care to those Detroit residents with special needs.”

Funding for this development has been provided through a combination of tax credits, loans and project-based Section 8 vouchers. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded CCIH with low-income tax credits and the vouchers; and Cinnaire, a full-service community development financial partner that supports community stabilization and economic development, has purchased the low-income and historic tax credits and is serving as CCIH’s investor and limited partner on the project. Additionally, the City of Detroit has provided more than $1.3 million of Home Funds.

“The St. Rita project shows that as Detroit comes back, there is room for everyone,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “It is especially important that we look after our homeless veterans, and others struggling with homelessness, and this building will help fill a critical need.”

CCIH is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services in tandem with creating housing opportunities to Detroit’s most vulnerable populations to reduce barriers in health equity. For veterans, services include trauma-informed care, employment, training and community-based support. Increasing affordable housing in Detroit is an integral part of CCIH’s mission. CCIH currently provides approximately 345 housing units to the homeless and special needs residents through Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) project-based vouchers and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-funded permanent supported housing grants.

Saint Rita Apartments will be CCIH’s fourth affordable housing development and the second specifically for veterans. The others owned and operated by CCIH include Peterboro Place, Clinton House Apartments and Charlotte Apartments, which opened last year, and offers 27 units for Detroit veterans, homeless individuals and people with special needs.

Joseph Early of Early Construction is the general contractor, with Bob Zinser serving as development consultant for the Saint Rita Apartments renovation. Construction on the 31,467 square-foot, six-story building is now underway and is expected to be completed in Fall 2018.

About CCIH

Central City Integrated Health (CCIH) has a long history of providing evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services, in tandem with creating housing opportunities for Detroit residents. CCIH advances the City of Detroit’s goals to reduce homelessness by providing permanent, stable housing. It is passionate about the rehabilitation of Detroit buildings into supportive housing, in order to increase the diversity of housing options in areas with growing development activity and rising rent costs. And it works diligently in assisting individuals with long-term homelessness or special needs by providing community-based support services so that they can maintain their housing. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, CCIH also provides comprehensive, primary medical, behavioral health and dental care to residents of Detroit and Wayne County. People are never turned away based on their inability to pay or their lack of insurance. For more information visit www.centralcityhealth.com.

