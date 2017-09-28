Atlanta City Council Approves Transfer of Streetcar Assets and Operations to MARTA

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance Monday transferring all assets and operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). The mayor, or his designee, is now authorized to transfer all Atlanta Streetcar operations, including, without limitation, all operational, staffing, planning, maintenance, employee, fare, service level and related functions, from the City of Atlanta to MARTA over the next year.

The city was awarded $47,667,777 for the project from the TIGER II Discretionary Grants. MARTA, as a metropolitan Atlanta regional transportation authority and a grant recipient of federal funds, assisted the city in the administration of the awarded funds. Future lines are planned, and project developers intend to expand service to additional neighborhoods and other popular destinations around the city. Formed in 1971 as a bus system, MARTA operates a network of bus routes linked to a rapid transit system consisting of 48 miles of rail track with 38 train stations. It is the eighth largest rapid transit system in the United States by ridership.

Also on Monday, the city council approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a three-year agreement with AOT Public Safety Corporation (Cry Wolf False Alarm Solution). As part of the agreement, CryWolf Solutions and the city recommend amending the False Alarm Ordinance to reduce the “failure to register” penalty by 50 percent, resulting in a penalty decrease from $150 to $75 per false alarm activation. CryWolf Solutions and the City also recommend reducing the “failure to renew” penalty by 50 percent, resulting in a penalty decrease from $100 to $50 per false alarm activation.

The council is also considering eliminating civil penalties for the first two false alarms during the year with the possibility of the Atlanta Police Department waiving a third false alarm. Councilmember Yolanda Adrean introduced legislation Monday to adjust the penalties.

In other news, the Atlanta City Council:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an operating agreement between the city, Fulton County and Arena Operations, LLC for the renovation of Philips Arena.

• Extended the hours of operation until 2:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 only for licensed establishments authorized to sell alcoholic beverages for on premises consumption.

• Authorized the transfer of $4,357,748 to fund the construction of the Princeton Lakes Fire Station.

• Approved a resolution requesting the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. provide a defined outline and report to the Neighborhood Planning Units (NPUs) and the city council on all commissioned works of art prior to installation for their annual Art on the BeltLine project.

• Authorized the transfer of C.D. Hubert Elementary School, located at 1043 Memorial Drive, S.E. to the Atlanta Board of Education by quitclaim deed to facilitate the development of affordable housing.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: