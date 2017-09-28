Comerica Bank hosts Park Perks Season Finale

Fun Day at Ballpark to Benefit Local Youth Groups

Comerica Bank is hosting a Park Perks season finale at Comerica Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, giving fans a chance to enjoy the ballpark with their families. Guests attending the event can enjoy complimentary rides, ballpark fare, a chance to meet Detroit Tigers alumni and more!

Tickets for the event are $20 per person and $10 for children 12 and under. All ticket proceeds will benefit youth groups supported through Comerica’s charitable giving program. Included with the cost of admission are:

Carousel rides in the Big Cat Court and on the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel in the Brushfire Grill.

One meal and two soft drinks.

A chance to meet Detroit Tigers alumni Dave Rozema and Dan Petry.

Complimentary face painters and sketch artists.

A chance to meet Detroit Tigers mascot Paws.

The opportunity for behind-the-scenes tours.

Parking in the Tigers garage.

The Park Perks season finale will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Sept. 30. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://events.comerica.com/SeasonEndCelebration. Admission does not include game access.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA). Founded in Detroit in 1849, Comerica continues to invest in Michigan, including the multi-million dollar restoration of Comerica Bank Center, its Michigan Market headquarters in downtown Detroit. For generations, Comerica Bank has been making a positive difference in the lives of Michigan residents, helping its customers be successful and providing financial assistance to help charitable organizations meet their diverse goals. Ranked No. 2 in deposit market share in Michigan, Comerica’s naming rights agreement for Comerica Park helped support this jewel in Detroit’s downtown revitalization plan. Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. To find us on Facebook, please visit www.facebook.com/Comerica. Follow us on Twitter at @ComericaCares.

About The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. An Ilitch organization, the Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Other Ilitch companies include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. For more information, visit www.Tigers.com, www.DistrictDetroit.com and www.IlitchCompanies.com

