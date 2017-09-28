Detroit Pistons and Jeep brand announce multi-year partnership

Jeep® Named Exclusive Domestic Vehicle of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has reached a multi-year corporate partnership deal with FCA US that designates Jeep®, a globally recognized sport-utility vehicle brand, as the exclusive domestic vehicle partner of the Detroit Pistons.

“We are extremely excited to partner with one of the most iconic automotive companies in the world,” said Charlie Metzger, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of the Detroit Pistons. “This is a fantastic brand fit for two community-minded global brands that are dedicated to the Motor City and we look forward to working with the Jeep brand to engage NBA fans and provide exciting basketball and entertainment experiences.”

Jeep will have its logo prominently featured on the Detroit Pistons court during home games at the new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena, helping the automotive company connect with a growing legion of fans following the NBA and the Detroit Pistons locally, nationally and around the globe. Signage located on the court aprons in front of both home and visiting team benches on the court will increase Jeep brand exposure during television broadcasts.

“Our Jeep owners are as passionate about their vehicles as the Detroit Piston fans are about basketball,” said Jeff Hines, Director of the Great Lakes Business Center – FCA US. “This partnership exemplifies how two great brands are committed to working hard and living life to the fullest, which are great formulas for success.”

Other elements of the partnership include unique digital assets naming Jeep the official sponsor of the Pistons Programming Network’s “Wired” series on Pistons.com, a compilation of in-game comments and game reaction from Detroit Pistons players and coaches, and “Life in the League,” which regularly features Detroit Pistons players and gives fans insight to their daily lifestyles on and off the court. Jeep will be prominently featured in digital content across all Detroit Pistons social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram) with Power Performance, a social graphic highlighting top performances after Detroit wins, and the fan-engaging Social Mosaic, where spectators at Pistons’ home games can share photos using a hashtag for the chance to be featured on the Little Caesars Arena scoreboard and win prizes.

Digital asset exposure will showcase Jeep to a base of over 3.2 million Detroit Pistons social media followers locally, as well as viewers and listeners throughout the state of Michigan on Fox Sports Detroit, 97.1 FM The Ticket and the Pistons Radio Network.

More traditional advertising and signage will be featured at Little Caesars Arena during Detroit Pistons home games by activating the Via concourse jewel skin, a unique technological feature compiled of hundreds of dimensional metal panels that creates a single projection screen stretching over 600 feet inside the arena, and utilizing rotational and digital basket stanchion signage and LED ring display signage inside the arena bowl.

ABOUT JEEP:

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

ABOUT DETROIT PISTONS:

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. This season the club makes its return to Detroit, playing games at the new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena. The club will also break ground on the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, which will serve as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

