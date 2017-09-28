Home

Fat Joe And Tidal Are Flying Aid To Puerto Rico – Here’s How You Can Pitch In

Joe is urging fans: "I need everyone to come together. It's a major crisis."


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Bronx native and Puerto Rico representative Fat Joe is flying 200,000 pounds of supplies to his home island on Saturday (September 30) with the help of JAY-Z, TIDAL and the state of New York.

If you’re in the NYC area, stop by the Jacob Javits Center with water, batteries, canned goods, toothpaste, soap and other goods this weekend to help out.

You can also donate money directly via TIDAL’s website if you can’t make it.

Joe’s message couldn’t be more urgent: “I need everyone to come together. It’s a major crisis.”

Salute everyone stepping up in this time of need. Royal Caribbean sent ships to deliver supplies and help with evacuations.

Every action counts.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now