More than half of the U.S. has legalized weed for either medicinal or recreational use.

But don’t get too happy about the progress towards decriminalization; The war on drugs is still in full effect across the country.

According to a new FBI report, 653,249 arrests were made for marijuana in 2016; That’s 100,000 more than for violent crime.

Violent crime arrests in 2016: 515,151 Marijuana arrests in 2016: *653,249*https://t.co/DjEZx3AwL7 https://t.co/VNk3LTupUv — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) September 26, 2017

