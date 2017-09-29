News
Mack-Ashland Community Center ribbon cutting


The Michigan Chronicle
The Mack Ashland Community Center located at 3783 Ashland Street was built for   28 families living in the Mack Ashland II development a supportive housing neighborhood that is currently helping to improve parenting, socialization skills and sustainable independent living. Northeast Guidance Center and Southwest Solutions have a created a space for residents and their families to come together for education, exercise and social activities. The KaBOOM playground was constructed with the help of 50 volunteers who helped to complete the project.

Beverly Kindle-Walker (representing Commissioner Tim Killeen)
Andre Spivey, Detroit City Council, District 4
Tim Thorland, Executive Director, Southwest Housing Solutions
Burney Johnson, Deputy Director, Michigan State Housing Development
Sherry McRill, President & CEO, Northeast Guidance Center
John Van Camp, President & CEO, Southwest Housing Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mack Ashland Phase II Town Home

 

 

