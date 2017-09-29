Mack-Ashland Community Center ribbon cutting

The Mack Ashland Community Center located at 3783 Ashland Street was built for 28 families living in the Mack Ashland II development a supportive housing neighborhood that is currently helping to improve parenting, socialization skills and sustainable independent living. Northeast Guidance Center and Southwest Solutions have a created a space for residents and their families to come together for education, exercise and social activities. The KaBOOM playground was constructed with the help of 50 volunteers who helped to complete the project.

