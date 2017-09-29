Uber Exec Bozoma Saint John Talks Diversity In The Tech World

Bozoma Saint John has taken on the task of righting the $68 billion ship. According to her profile in Glamour, she was the mastermind behind Beyoncé‘s 2013 Super Bowl performance (which literally shut the entire building down, if we remember correctly).

On Thursday (September 28), Uber’s newly appointed chief brand officer spoke at a Recode event in New York City about how all of Silicon Valley can fix it’s deep-seated issues with diversity.

CNBC has the full report:

“I wish I could be ideal and say, ‘You know what, I should be seen just for what I do and who I am and you know, forget the labels,’” Saint John tells the Recode panel. “But that’s not possible today.”

She admits that as a black woman in a senior position, the bar is set higher for her because people assume that she was hired to fill a diversity quota rather than for her skills. However, Saint John says she refuses to be angry about continually having to prove her worth.

“I don’t carry it as a burden because, otherwise, I can’t do the work,” she says. “I would just be the angry black woman and I’m not. I’m really good at my job.”

She adds, “It’s not about me coming in as a black woman to clean up [Uber’s] mess. It’s about me, Boz, having the talent and ability to actually do this work. And that’s what I want to prove.”

You can follow @BadassBoz‘ boss move on her Instagram.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: