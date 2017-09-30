Does the new DPSCD Superintendent have a crucial blind spot?

Folks familiar with my long experience and stature as an educator in and out of Detroit insist that I should feel insulted and bitter that Dr. Vitti has inexplicably broken his earlier promise to have this old man work at his side in a pro bono advisory role. I confess that I may therefore have been a bit hard on him in stridently lengthy emails to him and in another of my Chronicle columns implying that the Board lady I mentioned in them (or perhaps someone less benign) is figuratively “wearing his pants”–which I still vehemently wish to believe isn’t the case, and that he truly IS “his own man,” as he attests. Dr. Vitti told me early-on that he was warned against using me. Those paranoid warners are precisely the very jackals that he as the lion must watch most warily. I now trust that we can put all these contentious implications aside, and that he will attend PRONTO to the crucial business of fixing our 65 Priority schools via the truly miraculous QWK2LRN program, which is so sure-fire certain it will be successful that it has committed to do its magic on a pay-only-for-success basis! QWK2LRN will soon negotiate to become the state’s chosen reform engine. If Dr. Vitti doesn’t get cracking fast on fixing those 65 Detroit schools, every single school in Detroit will be dismantled, sold, and chartered within the next three years, and any chance that Amazon will opt to come to Detroit will go kaput. Betsy DeVos will thus have won the day–not only in Detroit, but in every urban school throughout America.

A former international track star and the author of several Detroit-oriented books available on Amazon, Dr. John Telford