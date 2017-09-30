Donald Trump Slams Mayor Of San Juan: “They Want Everything to Be Done For Them.”

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, which has left thousands of Puerto Ricans in wreckage and without basic living necessities, President Trump couldn’t resist attacking San Juan, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz this morning for allegedly calling out the White House’s relief efforts. In a series of harsh tweets, he says the island displayed “poor leadership ability” and that they are not doing enough to help themselves.
“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the President tweeted early this morning. “… Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”
The President, who is currently at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, claims that 10,000 federall workers are currently on the ground there and are doing a “fantastic job.”
Trump’s comments slamming Mayor Yulín Cruz obviously caused a chain reaction on social media. Creator of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, replied to Trump trying to saying he was going “straight to hell.”
Meanwhile, Mayor Yulin Cruz is focused on the task at hand.
