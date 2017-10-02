AFROPUNK Comes to Atlanta for its “Carnival of Consciousness”

You can call AFROPUNK’s Carnival of Consciousness a festival if you want — but that wouldn’t be exactly right, at least not by the definitions of “festival” developed over the last decade. Is it a conference, retreat, salon, seminar, a rave- a happening, think-tank, a maneuver? Yes, to all of the above. We prefer to think of the Carnival as a new type of open cultural space and gathering of like-minded people.

AFROPUNK “Carnival of Consciousness” in Atlanta takes place at 787 Windsor. It will be held Saturday 14- Sunday, Oct 15 for two days of live music, conversation and good vibes. The Carnival of Consciousness is a weekend-long congregation of producers, supporters, allies and consumers of black culture that will feature a schedule of music, art, film, lectures and the honest expression of youthful black concerns, by the leading contemporary voices. Alice Smith, Mykki Blanco, Willow Smith, Solange, Denzel Curry, Young Fathers and more will hold down the performances intertwined among Solution Sessions (workshops) taking place over the weekend.

Described by The New York Times as “the most multicultural festival in the US,” AFROPUNK has expanded beyond Brooklyn, offering dates in Paris and London. AFROPUNK ATLANTA promises an eclectic line-up and an audience as diverse as the acts they come to see. Add your voice to the sound behind the movement. And most importantly, go ready to party.

Full lineup available at: http://afropunkfest.com/atlanta/line-up/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: