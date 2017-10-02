Annual Arise Detroit! focuses on ‘Neighborhoods of Opportunity’

Creating “Neighborhoods of Opportunity” is the focus of the 8th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Rising Summit on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the downtown campus of Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD), 1001 W. Fort Street, Detroit 48226.

The summit’s purpose is to equip residents with strategies to improve their neighborhoods. The event is free and will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Residents can still register for the summit at www.arisedetroit.org.

The summit will feature discussions on steering development to improve neighborhoods, as well as promote inclusive and diverse opportunities for job training and neighborhood entrepreneurship.

“With all the talk about the so-called two Detroits, we thought it was important to highlight efforts and opportunities to build equity into Detroit development and job opportunities,” said Luther Keith, ARISE Detroit! executive director. “The summit offers a way for the community to learn about such opportunities and, more importantly, take advantage of them.”

Sponsored by The Kresge Foundation, DTE Energy Foundation and Detroit Future City, the summit features 12 workshops and more than 50 community leaders offering expertise in neighborhood transformation, including:

Connecting neighborhood entrepreneurs to funding sources and promoting neighborhood entrepreneurship.

Home buying through the Detroit Land Bank and other programs.

Fighting crime and curtailing blight.

Using community collaborations to procure volunteers and sponsors for community projects.

Finding jobs and overcoming barriers to employment.

Finding funding and strategic planning support for neighborhood projects.

Pathways to create strong community leaders.

Millennial leadership, focusing on what the millennial generation is doing to help neighborhoods.

Workshops will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon and 1:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The summit will also feature community organization exhibitors with information and resources to help neighborhood residents.

