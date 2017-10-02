Skilled Trades Enrollment Assistance Program, building Detroit’s skilled trades workforce

Nonprofit pre-apprenticeship program celebrates graduates, granting opportunities to become a part of Detroit’s multibillion-dollar come back

DETROIT, MI–The Skilled Trades Enrollment Assistance Program (STEAP) invites community leaders and residents to attend the 2016-2017 STEAP Program Commencement Ceremony. This free event will be held on October 21, 2017, from 3pm-6pm at the Trade Union Leadership Council located at 8670 Grand River Ave. Detroit, MI 48204. There are also sponsorship opportunities available. To reserve your seat, or to make a donation, please visit http://www.steap.org

“The STEAP Program not only helps the students. It feeds the skilled trades industry with workers at a critical time” –Detroit News

The STEAP program is a nonprofit pre-apprenticeship program that is committed to breaking the barriers to employment in the skilled trades industry, by providing training and resources to under-represented members of the community. The program is open to all Detroit residents, particularly the hardest hit, granting them the opportunity to become a pillar of society.

All STEAP graduates are now Union protected skilled tradesmen and women, join us in celebrating their success.

“Iron sharpens iron, as another man sharpens another” –Proverbs

With support and commitment from our community STEAP will break barriers to employment for the under-privileged and under-represented members of our society.

If you would like more information about this organization or to make a charitable donation please visit http://www.steap.org or contact STEAP’s Media Strategist at media@steap.org.

