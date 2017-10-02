Cardi B Is Unapologetically Stealing Flows From Your Favorite Rapper

Even thoughhas undoubtedly reached a huge milestone for getting a number 1 hit with her song, “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx native has caught a lot of heat for the song being an imitation of‘s “No Flockin.” The song is an obvious tribute due to the title alone, so Cardi isn’t really trying to hide anything, but people still try to discredit her success by attributing it to the flow of another rapper.

Belcalis has stated before that she isn’t really bothered by the comparisons, but we all know she’s never afraid to speak her mind. At a recent show, B addressed the critics who talk about her “stealing” flows–because she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with it. Cardi posted the video to her Twitter page simply accompanied by a shrugging emoji.

“Imma sound like all your favorite rappers, imma take their flows, and imma body it, b*tch!”

Obviously hip-hop has always been about originality, but in today’s world rappers steal flows all the time. A lot of people were upset with her comments, saying someone shouldn’t be proud of copying another’s work…but is adapting someone’s flow to your own song stealing or paying tribute? Is this only a problem because Cardi’s a woman?

Either way, her upcoming album is sure to feature some flows for some of our favorite rappers, so everyone is just going to have to get used to it.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: