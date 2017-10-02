Former President, General Motors Foundation, Vivian Pickard Receives Prestigious BIBO Award

Philanthropist and community advocate, Vivian Pickard will receive the prestigious BIBO Award in Chicago. The Black Tie Gala honored leaders in the fields of education, health, the arts, sports, entertainment, spirituality and philanthropy. Vivian Pickard was honored at The BIBO Awards (Beauty In Beauty Out) fifth annual celebration recognizing deserving women for their distinguished work in the community and commitment to humanity and justice. This Black Tie – Red Carpet gala celebrated the achievements of women nationwide who overcame barriers to achieve the success they enjoy today. The BIBO Foundation provides education, mentorship, and support to young women and women in transition.

Distinguished honoree, Vivian Pickard, is an accomplished Fortune 500 Executive with expertise in community relations and philanthropic endeavors. Her depth of knowledge and experience in developing fundraising strategies and overseeing giving efforts in the areas of education, health, human services, the environment, and community development has led to General Motors philanthropic recognition on a national level. Vivian’s exemplary leadership over the last 20 years has led to multiple partnerships and investments that have helped change lives, influence communities, and improve the environment. Her ability to combine her corporate and community relations with partnerships development has contributed to her success.

Most recently, as President, General Motors Foundation and Director, Corporate Relations, Pickard was responsible for all of General Motors’ US giving, the development of the strategic plan for the Foundation and corporate giving. Vivian’s legacy includes having significantly expanded donor bases and increased donation potential for the General Motors Foundation. Further, Vivian increased General Motors’ “Share of Voice” in the automotive field to 58 percent of overall media.

Pickard has also been a member of the General Motors’ Diversity Council and has partnered with the global business units as an advisor. As a community advocate and philanthropist, Vivian has served on numerous boards and she is widely known and well respected for her dedication to community service. The BIBO Awards honored women in 14 categories including military service, community cause leadership, politics, spiritual leadership, education, television and film, holistic healing and emotional health, and sports.

Traci S. Campbell, the President and Founder of the BIBO Awards, developed the program when she realized early in her career the impact of mentorship and how she could link other women to opportunities that will give them added exposure to develop their career path and promote their much deserved efforts in their communities. Many of these women faced obstacles on a day to day basis but today they are successful in their personal lives, community and work environment. The BIBO Awards is not just an awards ceremony; it is an opportunity for mentors, mentees, and businesses to align with each other in community partnership.

The event serves a number of purposes. In addition to honoring successful women, the BIBO Awards gives those attendees an opportunity to meet and mingle with other stakeholders in business and to network with men and women who support causes that empower women. The BIBO Awards encourages supporting young women who are developing their careers as well as women who are escaping homelessness and domestic violence.

All of these women have one thing in common: they have achieved success by providing and developing leadership, advocacy, and education. They give expertise mentoring, building strategic alliances, transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers.

BIBO honorees hopefully will continue to encourage women to broaden their career opportunities to help the next generation of women leaders. “I was raised by a single parent and although we lived in a lower income area of the city, I had the opportunity to leave my environment and grasp the potential of what could happen outside of one’s own community,” states founder Traci S. Campbell.

Campbell works on the principle of reach one, teach one. And, through the BIBO Foundation, she has connected a group of very successful women whose background includes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). “We are proud to honor women like Vivian Pickard, who continue to commit to working towards positive change in their community.”

