DPSCD plans for Count Day success with ‘Every School Day Counts’ campaign

Detroit Public Schools Community District is celebrating attendance everyday to ensure students are in class on Wednesday, October 4. The District is planning activities to make the day fun and engaging starting with free breakfast and lunch for all parents, a special lunch is planned by the Office of School Nutrition.

Count Day is significant because the district’s budget is based upon per-pupil funding. The first Wednesday in October marks the beginning of the State’s official count window to determine 90 percent of the school year state per-pupil allocation.

“Our priority is to have students in class on time every day. This week is critical, an accurate count ensures the district receives funding for every student who is enrolled and in attendance,” said Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti. “Our enrollment should exceed budgeted projections and we are hoping to report an increase for the first time in decades which is an indicator that we are headed in the right direction as we begin rebuilding our district.”

A districtwide campaign is underway to encourage perfect attendance every day with the theme, Every School Day Counts, through radio and TV commercials, social media, automated calls and special Count Day incentives. The District is making a concerted effort to reflect good attendance equals success.

To encourage student attendance and parent engagement, DPSCD is also implementing and expanding programs such as Teacher Home Visits, where teachers visit students and families at home to set goals and expectations for a successful school year.

In addition, schools are hosting engaging events and activities to highlight the importance of being in class on time every day. DPSCD parents and guardians are invited to enjoy free breakfast and a specially-prepared free lunch at their child’s school. The menu includes: breaded chicken, harvest blend salad, Michigan baked potato, fresh Michigan Honeycrisp apple, cornbread muffin, milk, and water.

School Count Day events include:

A special safety awareness program at Coleman A. Young Elementary-Middle. Students will receive free i.d. kits and a special visit by DPSCD Board of Education Vice-Chair Angelique Peterson-Mayberry and Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti.

Students will receive free i.d. kits and a special visit by DPSCD Board of Education Vice-Chair Angelique Peterson-Mayberry and Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti. Fisher Magnet Lower Academy is hosting an “I Count” photo booth for students.

is hosting an “I Count” photo booth for students. Golightly CTC will host a formal breakfast experience prepared by culinary students for teachers and students.

will host a formal breakfast experience prepared by culinary students for teachers and students. Office of School Nutrition and Eastern Market are bringing a Michigan Fresh Smoothie Taste Test to Bethune Elementary-Middle School.

are bringing a Michigan Fresh Smoothie Taste Test to Bethune Elementary-Middle School. Detroit International Academy for Young Women is planning a schoolwide science and math expo.

The business and civic communities are also supporting the District’s Count Day activities with special programs at select schools. For the eighth year, MGM Grand Detroit is sponsoring a School Count Day Takeover. This year, MGM Grand volunteers will visit Munger Elementary-Middle School for a day of educational activities, trivia games, arts and crafts and reading sessions. Students and staff will also enjoy a nutritious lunch prepared by MGM Grand chefs.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan will host their “On the Table” event with City Year volunteers – a transformative discussion to find ways to create vibrant communities where all youth thrive. Seven schools will participate in these lunch time discussions.

Parents will need to have students enrolled at one of the District’s 115 schools prior to count day. For more information and a list of school’s please visit detroitk12.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: