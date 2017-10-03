Minerva celebrates 25 years of philanthropy in Detroit

The high cost of college means many students cannot achieve the highest level of formal education opportunities without help. For 25 years, the Minerva Education and Development Foundation, a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization based in Detroit, has worked diligently to fulfill that financial gap.

MEDF not only establishes ongoing fundraisers with proceeds going toward scholarships for students, but it also provides grants for research studies and other organizations that provide services to the metro Detroit community. To date, MEDF has given away almost $500,000 in scholarships and grants. Additionally, the award-winning organization provides free financial literacy programming and enrichment workshops about retirement and estate planning.

“MEDF was established, out of great desire to serve our community by helping students get to college with as much financial assistance as possible,” said MEDF President Marion Binion. “We know how costly education can be, and we also know the benefit of having financial empowerment. So, over the last 25 years, through dedicated fundraising efforts, we have been able to support Metro Detroit individuals and organizations (and beyond) in achieving their financial and community research goals.”

To commemorate MEDF’s 25 years of service in the community, the organization will host two public events in October:

On Saturday, Oct. 28, MEDF will present a free workshop called “Financial Legacy for your Family and Community,” from 9 a.m.-noon at the headquarters for Delta Service Through Delta Foundation Inc., 24760 West 7 Mile Road, in Detroit.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, MEDF will celebrate 25 years of service with a signature fundraiser, “Silver Soiree: The Phenomenal Power of Black Women in Philanthropy.” This milestone celebration extravaganza will be from 3-6 p.m. at the exquisite Henry Hotel, 300 Town Center Drive, in Dearborn. Tickets are $60 and include dinner, entertainment, dancing and a fashion show by Dittrich Furs. To purchase tickets, go to www.MEDF.net, or call 313-438-MEDF (6333).

“An organization that has existed for 25 years is a milestone of great significance,” said Earlene Hall, MEDF event chairperson. “We are thrilled to convene at this fundraiser with MEDF founders, partners, past award recipients, supporters, sponsors and guests for a festive event that will help us continue to carry out our mission to help provide financial access and empowerment.”

Some of the organizations that have benefited from MEDF’s support over the years are: Alternatives for Girls; Detroit Public Schools Foundation; Girl Scouts; American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life; Delta Manor; Black United Fund; Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial; Gateway to West Africa; Public Art Workz; Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Michigan Chapter; Sphinx Organization; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Detroit Alumnae Chapter and United Negro College Fund.

