Motown mansion auction and estate sale to offer rare items and memorabilia to the public

Motown artists will be on hand to autograph purchases

DETROIT– A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own items from the Motown Mansion, the home once owned by Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Jr., will take place during an estate sale and global auction to be held at the estate. Public events begin Thursday, October 12.

“This home is an important part of the fabric of the City of Detroit, and the sale will allow Motown fans from Detroit to Dubai to add a permanent piece to their own collection,” said Cynthia F. Reaves, owner of the Motown Mansion. “The scope of the collection includes small items as well as impressive collection pieces. I wanted to make this an event that is available to the entire community.”

The sale consists of both an estate sale, as well as a global auction.

“The Steinway piano once owned by Gordy and played by the likes of Smokey Robinson and other Motown artists will be available at the auction as well as never before seen Gordy home movies and slides, and a selection of Motown awards,” says Aaron Siepierski, owner, Aaron’s Estate Sales. “An engraved goblet from Hazel Joy and Jermaine Jackson’s wedding, an organizational chart from a Diana Ross and the Supremes tour, and more will be among the collectible items offered during this very special estate sale and auction.

ESTATE SALE

The 3-day estate sale will run daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday – Saturday, October 12-14. The sale will feature a wide selection of collectible and everyday merchandise: household goods, antiques and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records Company items acquired from Berry Gordy Jr. by the current homeowner, including original pressings of Motown singles and hundreds of 45 records from Gordy’s record storage. There is a $5 per person admission to the estate sale paid the day of the sale. Additional details can be found by visiting http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/sale/1654830.

GLOBAL AUCTION

Pre-bidding on auction items can be done online starting today by visiting http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. The live global auction will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13, in the Athletic House of the Mansion. The event will be open to international bidders to acquire exclusive high-end antiques, historical Detroit objects and Motown memorabilia.

Seating and standing room space is limited. All attendees, online and phone bidders must pre-register. Online registration is strongly encouraged. This can be done by visiting http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. Registration can also be done at the estate sale or the door of the auction as venue capacity permits.

APPEARANCE AND AUTOGRAPHS BY MOTOWN ARTISTS



Motown artists and other special guests, including Duke Fakir of The Four Tops, The Vandellas, Kim Weston, members of The Funk Brothers and The Contours, and Joe Harris will be in attendance on Thursday and Friday to sign items, making them instant “collectibles.”

All Motown items purchased through the online auction will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

ABOUT THE HOME

The 10,500 square-foot home, occupied by Gordy from 1967-1969, at 918 W. Boston, in Detroit’s historic Boston-Edison neighborhood, was recently sold and its contents will be sold through Aaron’s Estate Sales of Birmingham, Michigan. Cynthia F. Reaves bought the home and much of its contents from Gordy in 2002. The home has been meticulously preserved and Reaves has been recognized with several prestigious awards for her restoration efforts.

SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT DATES

Event details are available at http://www.aaronsestatesales.com . Following is the event schedule.

TODAY: Registration is now open for online bidding and to attend the auction in-person at http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions.

Registration is now open for online bidding and to attend the auction in-person at http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. Wednesday, October 4 at 6:00 p.m.: The auction goes LIVE ONLINE. Pre-registration is necessary for participation. Go to register http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions.

The auction goes LIVE ONLINE. Pre-registration is necessary for participation. Go to register http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. Thursday, October 12 through Saturday, October 14, 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. : On-premise estate sale. All attendees must pre-register at http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/sale/1654830.

On-premise estate sale. All attendees must pre-register at http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/sale/1654830. Friday, October 13, 7:00 pm: LIVE GLOBAL AUCTION begins. All attendees must pre-register at http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. Phone and online bidding also will be permissible for those who register at the website.

To sign up for emails regarding this estate sale or auction, visit http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/Form.

About Aaron’s Estate Sales

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, Aaron’s Estate Sales is a family-owned, award-winning estate sale company specializing in helping families who are going through major life transitions. The team of professionals is held to the highest of standards and takes care and consideration into each event that is run for its clients. The staff has the perfect blend of sales experience, customer service and merchandising, and leverages its expertise to price everything from antiques and collectibles to high-end furniture at an appropriate and desirable level. Aaron’s Estate Sales also is a Co-Founding Member and on the Board of NESA (National Estate Sale Association), Fully Bonded and Insured, and a member of ACNA (Antiques & Collectibles National Association). For more information, visit http://www.aaronsestatesales.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: