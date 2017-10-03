Semi-finalists announced for the 8th annual Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition





36 high-tech startups offering groundbreaking ideas in consumer products, healthcare, IT, mobility and more, to compete for $1 million in cash and prizes

DETROIT – The stage is set for the 8th Annual Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition, the state’s largest convening of high-growth, high-tech companies and venture investors. Today, 36 innovative startups from a variety of high-growth sectors including advanced materials, manufacturing, alternative energy, business services, consumer products, information technology, life sciences/healthcare, media, mobility and more, learned they are this year’s semifinalists.

“We are extremely impressed with the diverse and creative entries that came to us from across the state and we’re excited to unveil an outstanding new crop of competitors,” said Martin Dober, Vice President of Invest Detroit and Managing Director of Invest Detroit Ventures. “This competition has the potential to be life changing for these businesses. It is truly rewarding to help put promising young startups on a trajectory toward success.”

Each year, the Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition showcases the start-up innovation happening throughout Michigan and provides startups with the exposure, funding, and mentorship they need. This year’s event, which will take place Nov. 16 at the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Detroit is fueled by significant support from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The metro Detroit-based philanthropic organization provided a $250,000 grant and will serve as the program’s Title Sponsor. Since the competition’s inception, participating companies have generated more than 1,000 jobs in Michigan and raised more than $550 million in capital.

The 2017 Semifinalists represent Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, metro Detroit and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Company names and brief description are listed below.

2017 Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition Semifinalists:

Airspace Experience Technologies , Detroit

Developing on-demand air logistics and air mobility solutions with MOBi, and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft

, Detroit Developing on-demand air logistics and air mobility solutions with MOBi, and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft Alchemie , Troy

Building a new path to student understanding and assessment using interactive digital tools, machine learning, and data analytics

, Troy Building a new path to student understanding and assessment using interactive digital tools, machine learning, and data analytics Alerje , Detroit

Building an IoMT phone case that holds a slim epinephrine auto-injector that notifies 911 of location information when used in emergencies

, Detroit Building an IoMT phone case that holds a slim epinephrine auto-injector that notifies 911 of location information when used in emergencies Ash & Erie , Detroit

Makes everyday clothes for shorter guys

, Detroit Makes everyday clothes for shorter guys Bloomscape , Detroit

A vertically integrated e-commerce plant brand founded in Detroit

, Detroit A vertically integrated e-commerce plant brand founded in Detroit Me , Detroit

Enables secure and private enterprise communication and collaboration with customers

, Detroit Enables secure and private enterprise communication and collaboration with customers Carma Car, Inc ., Detroit

All-inclusive, month-to-month subscriptions to a car you keep

., Detroit All-inclusive, month-to-month subscriptions to a car you keep Change Dynamix, Inc. , Royal Oak

Delivers a risk analytics platform powering cyber threat detection and security analysis of user and entity behaviors

, Royal Oak Delivers a risk analytics platform powering cyber threat detection and security analysis of user and entity behaviors Circadian Risk Inc. , Ann Arbor

Our mission is to make the world a safer place, one building at a time, by reducing risk to people and critical assets

, Ann Arbor Our mission is to make the world a safer place, one building at a time, by reducing risk to people and critical assets Foodstand , Ann Arbor

Makes healthy eating an everyday habit through its mobile-first behavioral change program for workplaces, schools, and individuals

, Ann Arbor Makes healthy eating an everyday habit through its mobile-first behavioral change program for workplaces, schools, and individuals Genus, Inc. , Detroit

A platform empowering caregivers and providers with the latest resources and technology to connect, communicate and care better, together

, Detroit A platform empowering caregivers and providers with the latest resources and technology to connect, communicate and care better, together Goldstrike Data , Houghton

An EdTech company providing predictive analytics solutions for enhanced university management and decision-making

, Houghton An EdTech company providing predictive analytics solutions for enhanced university management and decision-making GreenMark Biomedical Inc. , East Lansing

Technology that will change dentistry, revolutionize diagnostics and pain free treatment using targeted delivery

, East Lansing Technology that will change dentistry, revolutionize diagnostics and pain free treatment using targeted delivery IC-SURGICAL , Grand Rapids

A medical device company transforming surgical outcomes with a new class of medical devices

, Grand Rapids A medical device company transforming surgical outcomes with a new class of medical devices Kulisha , Ann Arbor

Harnesses the power of insects to capture the nutrients in food waste and reintroduce them into the agricultural system sustainably

, Ann Arbor Harnesses the power of insects to capture the nutrients in food waste and reintroduce them into the agricultural system sustainably Lawrence Hunt, Royal Oak

A direct to consumer clothing brand, reinventing professional apparel with sweat-proof technology

A bout the Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition

The Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition is the state’s largest convening of high-growth, high-tech companies and venture investors, and awards $1,000,000 in prize offerings. Since its inception, participating companies have generated 1,000+ Michigan jobs and raised more than $550 million in capital. Now entering its eighth year, the competition has featured notable grand prize award winners including: SPLT (2016), Banza (2015), SkySpecs (2014), Varsity News Network (2013), Algal Scientific (2012), DeNovo Sciences (2011) and Armune Biosciences (2010). Through the strong support of partners, collaborative investors and a burgeoning tech sector, Accelerate Michigan is recognized as a pillar of the local startup community. The annual event is made possible by grants and sponsorships from the New Economy Initiative and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s 21st Century Jobs Fund, as well as significant corporate and community support. Accelerate Michigan is a program of Invest Detroit Ventures, an early stage investment platform powered by Invest Detroit.

To learn more about Accelerate Michigan, visit acceleratemichigan.org. Tickets for the November 16 competition can be purchased HERE.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: