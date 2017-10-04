City Year Detroit, 7 DPSCD schools to host ‘On the Table’ discussions on Count Day

City Year Detroit to host community-centric conversations with students and local leaders to support the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s annual On the Table initiative

What: City Year Detroit and DPSCD will participate in the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s On the Table initiative on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The initiative invites small groups across southeast Michigan to gather over a meal and discuss their ideas for helping young people thrive in the region. City Year Detroit will support the initiative by hosting conversations between students and prominent business and community leaders within the seven DPSCD schools in which it serves. This event also falls on Count Day, which acts as a timely reminder of how important student engagement and involvement is in the successful future of DPSCD and Detroit as a whole. The On the Table discussions will illustrate the significance of students’ voices and reinforce that their ideas and input count. City Year Detroit invites you to join them for one of these discussions at Noble Elementary-Middle School at 11:05 a.m.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, 11:05 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Where: Noble Elementary-Middle School, 8646 Fullerton Ave, Detroit, MI 48238



Who: The following attendees will be available for media interviews and photos at the event:

Andrew Stein, executive director, City Year Detroit

Alycia Meriweather, deputy superintendent, community engagement, external partnerships, enrollment and special programming, DPSCD

Melissa Smiley, special assistant to the president and strategy officer, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

City Year Detroit AmeriCorps members

Students from Noble Elementary-Middle School

About City Year

In over 300 schools in 28 cities nationwide, City Year supports students, teachers and schools by providing the “people power” to effectively meet each student’s academic and social-emotional needs. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members serve full-time in schools alongside teachers, establishing developmental relationships with students and providing research-based interventions to help students and schools succeed. Our AmeriCorps members partner with teachers and principals to increase academic achievement and student engagement, while enabling schools to create learning environments that are responsive to students’ unique needs. Through direct support in the classroom, City Year AmeriCorps members bring additional capacity to help differentiate instruction and meet the needs of the whole class. At a school-wide level, City Year partners with administrators to provide whole school enrichment activities to improve climate and foster student engagement. Learn more at cityyear.org/Detroit.

About On the Table

On the Table is a new community engagement initiative. On one-day, southeast Michigan community members of all ages, perspectives, and backgrounds will engage in civic reflection and dialogue. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan is one of 10 community foundations across the U.S. participating in the national On the Table initiative this year with funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

