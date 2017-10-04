Home

Come Up Season: Get $5 Movie Tickets Every Tuesday This October

Is the big screen still worth the trip?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Young people in 3D movie theater

Source: Izabela Habur / Getty


Even Netflix’s library gets old after a while.

AMC is trying to get more people off their devices and into theaters this fall.

ABC13 reports:

Joining with the free “Stubs loyalty club” with AMC means you can see a movie any Tuesday in October for $5 through the end of the month.

The movie theater chain is also offering a $10 combo on Tuesdays, which gets you into the movie, a small popcorn and a soda.

Get the full details here.

