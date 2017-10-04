Come Up Season: Get $5 Movie Tickets Every Tuesday This October

Even Netflix’s library gets old after a while.
AMC is trying to get more people off their devices and into theaters this fall.
Is the big screen still worth the trip?
ABC13 reports:
Joining with the free “Stubs loyalty club” with AMC means you can see a movie any Tuesday in October for $5 through the end of the month.
The movie theater chain is also offering a $10 combo on Tuesdays, which gets you into the movie, a small popcorn and a soda.
Get the full details here.
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours