Hero: Jonathan Smith Saved 30 People In Las Vegas Shooting

Meet one of the many heroes who helped save lives during the horrific shooting in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Washington Post reports:

Jonathan Smith, a 30-year-old copy machine repairman, was shot Sunday night while trying to help save people after a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. He knows he’s one of the lucky ones to be able to walk out of the hospital, even with his severe injuries.

Jonathan Smith, 30, saved ~30 people last night before he was shot in the neck. He might live w/the bullet for rest of his life. #vegasstrip pic.twitter.com/6hLujXWe51 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2017

Despite being named a hero by everyone from the media to former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, he insists he’s not.

“I don’t see myself that way,” Smith told The Washington Post. “I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: