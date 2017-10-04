UAW-Ford donates 50,000 Child ID Kids to Detroit students

UAW-Ford will donate and deliver 50,000 Child ID Kits to students of Detroit Public Schools Community District in an effort to keep local youth safe.

Each student will receive a free kit on DPSCD’s official Count Day on Wed., Oct. 4.

The kit is part of the National Child Identification Program, which equips parents and guardians with the resources needed in the event of a missing child. The program was created in response to the alarming statistics that every 40 seconds a child goes missing.

“It is my prayer that no parent ever lives this nightmare, but we must face real and ugly issues like this head-on,” said UAW-Ford Vice President, Jimmy Settles. “As a show of solidarity, UAW-Ford is proud to help offer a needed resource.”

Each kit will include documents for two children, such as: two inkless fingerprint cards, two DNA collection swabs and two activator cards. After collecting the samples and completing the activator card with the child’s information, parents/guardians can store the kit for safe keeping. If needed, it can be delivered to authorities to help track the missing child.

“We appreciate the support of UAW-Ford and our partnership,” said Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. “Incentives such as the I.D. Kit help us to engage families and students on Count Day and provides another platform for us to stress the importance of consistent attendance every day in school.”

The National Child Identification Program was created by the American Football Coaches Association in conjunction with the FBI. In 2013, UAW-Ford joined forces with this national effort.

